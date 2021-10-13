Buzdar reviews Annual Development Plan 2021-22

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar appreciated the performance of the Planning and Development Board and other provincial departments regarding the efficient working while chairing the ADP Review in P&D Complex earlier. Chief Minister while chairing the first quarter ADP review meeting applauded timely intervention of the Planning and Development Board which lead to the smooth execution of ADP 2021 as well as the good beginning made on ADP 21-22 in the light of given instructions by CM himself. In addition, acknowledgment letters are also being sent to the departments for their valuable services in implementing ADP of CFY 2021-22.

He emphasized that no leniency will be shown to provincial departments for less utilization of funds. In addition, the acknowledgment letters have been sent to higher-achieving departments for their effort in implementing the ADP of the current financial year. The fund is our responsibility and it should be utilized in its true essence, he said. He also says that there are challenges but the commitment of the government is strong. He highlighted that the incumbent government, according to the set objectives, has introduced positive changes in every sector of life, and the budget made this year was inclusive with regards to enhancing every field. He also acknowledged the proper utilization of funds of the previous year.

A section of the media has been speculating about the directions related to the letters of displeasure and a P&D source explained the entire context with this statement.