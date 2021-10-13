Rs24 per kg subsidy on imported sugar: minister

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that delivery of imported sugar to the districts of Punjab has started and it would be sold at Rs90 per kg at retail shops, model and Sahulat bazaars. The government was giving subsidies of Rs24 per kg on imported sugar, the minister disclosed in a media statement issued. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that a quota of imported sugar has been allotted for each district including Lahore 27,248 metric tonnes (mt), Rawalpindi 13,238 mt and Faisalabad 8,052 mt. To ensure sale of imported sugar at fixed rates, he added that monitoring committees were formed at district level. He mentioned that people were getting essential commodities at cheaper prices in 277 sahulat bazaars across the province. A special discount of 10 to 20 percent is being given on all kinds of items in 32 model bazaars of the province during the Ashra-e-Shaan Rehmat-ul-Ulameen.













