Jared Leto protests ‘gassing’

Jared Leto was exposed to “tear gas” after being accidentally involved in a protest against vaccination.

The 49-year-old singer and actor shared photos and videos of protesters who collided with police in riot gear in Rome on Saturday night, explaining that he was accidentally stuck in the middle of a demonstration.

He wrote in the Instagram Story: From what I collected, it was about Vaccine Duty/Green Pass. I was bathed in tear gas and called it night. ”

The protest was a campaign against Italy’s obligation that all workers must obtain a COVID-19 Green Pass from October 15th. It consists of an individual’s vaccination record, evidence of a negative test, or confirmation of recent recovery from the virus.

The “Gucci House” star hasn’t revealed his stance on the issue, but during the pandemic he was filmed in public wearing a mask, and last month he was at Staud’s New York Fashion Week. Indicates that you are wearing a face cover, which was the only guest in the front row.

Meanwhile, Jared recently admitted that he was threatened by his “The Little Things” co-star Denzel Washington.

He said: “Even if he walks in the room, it’s still’Denzel Washington’to me. It’s not’Hey, what happened to Denzel.’ He’s” Mr. Washington. ” I have a lot of respect for him. It’s not easy to do what he did. And what he did is great in every movie he has ever made.”

However, Jared admitted that he was initially reluctant to appear in a movie about a detective trying to chase a serial killer in a small town because he wasn’t sure if his role as one of the suspects was right for him. But in the end other people working on the project.

He states: “I’ve explored this area too much, so I thought it was time for a new adventure, and I’m with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and John Lee Hancock?’ And I’m really happy with what I’ve done. Because it was an absolute adventure.”