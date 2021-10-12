Panama upset USA 1-0 in World Cup qualifying, Mexico go top

PANAMA CITY: The United States crashed to their first ever World Cup qualifying defeat 0-1 against Panama on Sunday as coach Gregg Berhalter’s decision to ring the changes backfired. Anibal Godoy’s glancing header on 54 minutes secured all three points for Panama at Panama City’s Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez Stadium to jolt the USA’s bid to reach next year’s finals in Qatar. It was a deserved win for Panama, who created the better scoring chances against a disjointed USA line-up. The US had moved to the top of the CONCACAF qualifying standings after a 4-1 win over Honduras last month was followed by a 2-0 win over Jamaica in Austin last Thursday.

Panama moved up into third place in the CONCACAF standings with the victory, level on eight points with the USA, who are second. In other games on Sunday, Mexico regained first place in the standings after goals from Francisco Cordova, Rogelio Funes Mori and Chucky Lozano were enough for a 3-0 win over 10-man Honduras in Mexico City. Honduras’s veteran defender Maynor Figueroa was sent off for the visitors early in the second half for a brutal challenge on Raul Jimenez. Mexico now lead the eight-team final qualifying round with 11 points from five games, three clear of the United States. In other games on Sunday, Canada were frustrated with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica in Kingston while in San Jose, Costa Rica came from behind to beat El Salvador 2-1.