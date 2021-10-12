PSX marks World Investors Week

World Investor Week (WIW) 2021 was commemorated by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and 78 other exchanges around the world with a gong ceremony at the PSX Trading Hall. From October 4 to 10, 2021, the WIN was held in exchanges all over the world. This year’s WIW was made possible thanks in part to the support of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), of which PSX is a member.

The week-long World Investor Week activities were designed to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy and to promote financial literacy among investors around the world. WIW’s goal is to promote financial inclusion while also providing investors with educational opportunities. During World Investor Week,

PSX hosted a number of webinars and sessions. There were a number of gatherings, including seminars just for women. Mutual fund investments, online account opening and the E-IPO facility were all discussed. Protection of the interests of the investor Stock investments that are Shariah compliant, as well as a host of other options. As a part of the promotion of WIW and the significance of having a good understanding of money The gong ceremony was held to honour educational and financial industry veterans. Among those present were CEO PSX- Farrukh H. Khan and the PSX management team, as well as Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, CEO of The Citizens Foundation (TCF), and Sadia Rashid, president of Hamdard Group and Chancellor of Hamdard University. PSX reaffirmed its mission to advance financial literacy and raise awareness by striking the gong about the fundamentals of investing and protecting investors while simultaneously promoting capital money is being raised for companies on the Stock Exchange. At the World Investor Week gong ceremony, MD PSX Farrukh Khan welcomed all attendees, saying, “I want to express my gratitude to everyone who came out to support us at PSX for this significant event. A strong emphasis on financial literacy and investor education is essential. At this time, it’s critical to focus on financial inclusion as well as protecting investors.” We’d like to invite educational institutions, capital market participants, and brokerage firms to join forces with us to help educate people of all ages about basic financial concepts and literacy so they can become financially independent.”

In his remarks, Citizens Foundation President and CEO Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad stated: “As a country, we face numerous difficulties when it comes to financial literacy or general knowledge. One of the most difficult problems in providing high-quality instruction. We, as individuals or educational institutions, have a responsibility to provide our children and future generations with high-quality education, regardless of whether we have the financial resources to do so. If we are to be considered a progressive nation in our region and beyond, then we must first ensure that we have quality human resources and manpower.” Sadia Rashid, president of Hamdard Group, added, “It truly is an honour to celebrate World Investor Day with you here at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Everyone should have some level of financial literacy and education.