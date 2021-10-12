WHO promotes protective health measures in Pakistan

As part of the “Wear a mask, protect Pakistan” campaign, WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala visited Girl Guide HQs to promote preventive health measures and also celebrated “International Day of Girl Child” with girls.

With reference to International Day of Girl Child,” Dr Mahipala remarked, “Girl child’s health is the WHO priority. We need to put a collective and concerted effort into improving the wellbeing and health of girls. COVID-19 posed a huge challenge, especially for girls and young women. There is a need to increase their engagement in issues that affect their health and their futures.”

WHO team distributed masks among the girls. While distributing masks among girls, Dr Mahipala commented on Covid-19 preventive health measures: “Masks are a key measure to suppress transmission and save lives. Masks should be used as part of a comprehensive ‘Do it all!’ approach, including physical distancing, avoiding crowded, closed and close-contact settings, good ventilation, cleaning hands, covering sneezes and coughs, and more.”

WHO is campaigning nationwide for scaling up the adherence to COVID-19 preventive health measures.