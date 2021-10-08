Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir welcomes their baby girl ‘Alyana’

Finally, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple, who tied the knot last year in 2020, have welcomed their daughter ‘Alyana’.

Falak Shabbir and Sarah Khan received huge love and support from the public since they got married. Their fans were excitedly waiting for good news from them.

However, Falak, a happy new dad, shared the news with his fans through an announcement on Instagram. “In the blessed month of Rabbi ul Awal and on the blessed day of Friday, Allah has bestowed his Mercy upon us. So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing Alyana Falak,” he wrote. He thanked his fans for all their love and prayers for his family.

Sarah and Falak are avid users of Instagram as they share personal moments with fans and followers. People love how romantic Falak is with his wife.

The singer has made an ongoing ritual of presenting a rose or bouquet of flowers to Sarah at the most unexpected times. Apart from their lovely photoshoots and antics on social media, the couple is always open with their fans.