PML-N terms NAB Ord a ‘black law’

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said her party has categorically rejected the NAB ordinance, calling it an open attack on the independence of the judiciary with a draconian black law, based on malice and designed to further the agenda of political victimization. In a statement, Marriyum alleged the PTI government is seeking to change the entire law for the sake of one man, only to advance their agenda of political revenge and persecution. She said this law will lead to more anarchy, chaos and disarray in the country. She slammed the PTI government’s ordinance saying the executive had taken over the appointment and transfer of judges. “This is a grand conspiracy to install judges of his own choice across the country. This is being done to alter the 150-year old Qanoon-e-Shahaadat to persecute and punish political opponents within a matter of days through cherry-picked, blue-eyed judges,” she alleged. “To make the bail of political opponents impossible, the ordinance dictates that every accused would need to submit an amount with the bail bond, equal to what he/she is accused of embezzling, which would be very high,” she said. “The appointment of NAB chairman for an indefinite period clearly shows the extreme level of malice and personal agenda of vengeance behind this ordinance,” she further claimed. “Those who alleged Rs 15 billion in corruption were now seeking political revenge over false accusations of Rs 300 million,” she maintained. “Imran Khan had brought this black law with an intention that political opponents should be imprisoned and no one should question his looting of the country.













