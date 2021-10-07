Pak-China Technical Institute in Gwadar to provide scholarships

The Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute established at Gwadar Port will provide free accommodation and scholarships to students during the training in the institute.

The institute is a symbol of 70 years of Pak-China friendship. The institute, a part of CPEC, was completed in 20 months only, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday. The institute has been equipped with state-of-the-art machinery for imparting the best technical education and skills to the youths of Balochistan, especially Gwadar. A spokesperson for the institute said the students would be provided free accommodation and scholarships during the training in the institute. It is an excellent institution not only for Gwadar but also for the entire region and would play a significant role in the region’s development, added the spokesperson. He emphasized that its establishment would play an important role in securing decent employment by imparting vocational training to talented youths.

“Technical institutes play an important role in industrial development and the trained youths would have golden opportunities to get employment in Gwadar Port, and industrial sector and other projects of CPEC,” he stated. The project has been completed under the CPEC framework in Gwadar. Over the weekend, the Pakistan-China technical vocational institute was inaugurated. Nong Rong, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, attended the inauguration ceremony through video link. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Rong said that the institute, which had been completed at a cost of $10 million in only 20 months, was a sign of 70 years of Pak-China friendship. He noted that the institute had been equipped with state-of-the-art machinery for imparting the best technical education and skills to the youths of Balochistan, especially of Gwadar.