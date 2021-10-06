Interior Ministry bars former PM Gillani from Rome-bound flight

Interior Ministry on Wednesday detained Pakistan’s Former Premier Yousaf Raza Gillani at the airport as his name has been placed in Control List (ECL) since 2013. Gillani was traveling to attend 26th climate change conference to be held in Rome on October 9th and 10th . He was leading the delegation of six members including members from all parties nominated by Chairman Senate from both the houses . He had different meetings scheduled with key figures in Italy including Mayor of Rome.

He was detained to travel as his name has been placed in ECL, according to the sources. A one-time permission was granted to him in 2020 for travel. Gillani, while talking to Daily times informed that he has been traveling abroad after 2013 implications were imposed which include UAE, UK, Afghanistan, Nigeria, France, Norway, Nepal, Cambodia and South Korea.

As per sources, it was revealed that Gillani’s name was placed on ECL in 2013 on the recommendation of NAB in appointment of Tauqeer Sadiq as Chairman OGRA. On the other hand, Gillani has stated that all requirements were met to select Tauqeer Sadiq as Chairman OGRA and the appointment had been processed through cabinet committee and establishment division. Yousaf Raza Gillani was granted one time permission to travel abroad which he availed in 2020.

Whereas he has been traveling to attend many conferences and seminars as keynote speaker on many international forums. This last minute cancellation of program has raised many questions as Former PM Gillani has not been convicted in the case. Seven years has passed, the case is still pending in the court for hearing while his nomination to lead the delegation was made by chairman senate.