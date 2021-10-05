PM advances across the board accountability: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan stopped the rhetoric of the incompetents by ensuring across the board accountability.

In response to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, he said the PM exposed the narrative of the opposition by welcoming the Pandora Papers. The incompetents tried their best to find the name of Imran Khan in Pandora Papers, he added. However, he said this time to the incompetent courtiers faced embarrassment. The incompetent league was first exposed through the Panama Lakes, he added. Gill said the nation came to know through Imran Khan how ruthlessly absconder Mian plundered the national wealth. The courtiers have launched propaganda to divert the attention of the people from their theft, he.