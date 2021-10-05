Tweets related to Khursheed Shah leaving PPP are false: Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Nayyar Bukhari, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary-General, has asserted that no show-cause notice was issued to Khursheed Shah and tweets about him leaving the party were wrong, Daily Times reported.

Nayyar Bukhari assured in a statement that the political party didn’t issue any show-cause notice to Khursheed Shah.

He further said that the matter related to the fake show-cause notice will be notified to the cybercrime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency, adding that the culprits behind it will be probed.

On the other hand, he praised Khursheed Shah’s struggle for democracy. He said that Khursheed Shah stood fast for democracy and is loyal to PPP despite being jailed for two years.