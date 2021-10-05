Coronavirus kills 54 people, infects 1,308 in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 54 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours (Monday), taking the overall number of deaths to 27,947. According to today’s stats of National Command and Operation Center, 1,308 new cases were administered in the last 24 hours. After the emergence of new cases the number of total infections now stood at 1,252,656.

Moreover, a total of 48,907 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan on Monday, whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.67 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 3,110. During the last 24 hours (Monday), 1,634 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,178,883.

Statistics 5 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,907

Positive Cases: 1308

Positivity %: 2.67%

Deaths : 54

Patients on Critical Care: 3110 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 5, 2021

Furthermore, 460,748 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 433,687 in Punjab, 174,841 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,801in Islamabad, 32,992 in Balochistan, 34,253 in Azad Kashmir and 10,334 in Gilgit-Baltistan.