LCCI hands over Rs1m cheque to GCU

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) president Mian Tariq Misbah handed over a cheque of Rs1 million to Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Secretary Executive Committee, GCU Endowment Fund Trust for initiation of Golden Scholarship on the other day in simple but graceful ceremony in his office.

It was 7th Golden Scholarship initiated by LCCI for needy and deserving students.

Trustees of Endowment Fund Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, and Javed Habib Oberoi also attended the ceremony.

Iqbal Z Ahmed, president of the trust, shared that the total number of golden scholarships in has risen to 117. He said each golden scholarship covers university fee as well hostel expenses of one deserving student. Every year, hundreds of deserving students are benefited to complete their academic programs for GCU. He further assured that we will continue our efforts for the welfare and development of our Alma Mater.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Asghar Zaidi also applauded this great gesture of LCCI and appreciated the efforts of the Executive Committee for fund generation.