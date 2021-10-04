Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome second child

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Angad took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans. Sharing a loved-up throwback photo with the wife, the Pink actor said “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival.” “#Bedisboy is here!!!!! @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now.” Congratulatory messages started pouring in shorty after Bedi shared the news. Neha and Angad are already parents to a baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple tied the knot secretly on May 10, 2018 and welcomed their first child, Mehr in November of the same year.













