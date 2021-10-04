Will Smith says ‘Wild Wild West’ is a thorn in his side

Hollywood star Will Smith says his movie “Wild Wild West” is “a thorn in his side.”

Asked what he thinks his best and worst movies are, Hollywood stars look back on his acting career and admit that the 1999 Westerns were his most disliked.

He told GQ, “I think I’ll do my best to connect the first Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happyness. For a variety of reasons, these are almost perfect two films.

“I don’t know, Wild Wild West is a thorn on my side. To see myself in Chaps … I don’t like it.”

Meanwhile, Will had previously opened up about his career choices and clarified why he had always avoided making films about slavery.

He explained: “I’ve always avoided making movies about slavery. Early in my career … I didn’t want to show blacks in that light. I wanted to be a superhero. It is.

“So I wanted to portray black excellence with my white opponent. I wanted to play a role for Tom Cruise, and the first time I thought about it was Django Unchained. [with the role eventually going to Jamie Foxx]But I didn’t want to make a slavery movie about revenge. ”

Will’s new movie “Liberation” also mentions slavery, but he feels it’s about “love and the power of black love,” so dub it as a “slavery movie.” I think I’m unhappy.

“This was about love and the power of black love, and that was something I could shake. We were going to talk about how black love makes us invincible.”