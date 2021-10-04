Nawaz steers Northern to 14-run win over KP in National T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz delivered both with bat and ball to spearhead Northern’s exciting 14-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 17th match of the National T20 Cup played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium here on Sunday evening. Set a 182-run target, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished their 20 overs at 167 for eight as Iftikhar Ahmed’s fighting half-century went in vain. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stared their chase briskly with Israrullah and captain Mohammad Rizwan hitting some delightful shots in the power play overs. Israrullah (25) was the first to go with Haris Rauf taking his wicket. Rizwan was dismissed for 17 by Salman Irshad. Sahibzada Farhan (13) and Asif Afridi (21) were dismissed in the hunt of quick runs against the mounting asking rate. Iftikhar took the fight to the Northern attack with a series of big shots. The right-hander scored the 16th half-century of his T20 career, he was eventually dismissed by Haris for 58 off 34 balls. The middle-order batter hit two fours and five sixes in his innings.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa challenge subsided after Iftikhar’s dismissal, the win was Northern’s fourth win in six games; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also won four and lost two matches. Earlier Northern recovered from a sensational opening over by Shaheen Shah Afridi to post their formidable total. Shaheen removed right-handers Ali Imran and Haider Ali with inswinging deliveries to jolt Northern. Both batters were dismissed for ducks in the space of three balls. Nasir Nawaz (24) and Umar Amin (27) fought back for their side with a 52-run third-wicket partnership which ended with Umar’s dismissal to Asif Afridi. Northern stuttered to 55 for four when Nasir fell to Israrullah. The in-form Mohammad Nawaz joined hands with his captain Shadab Khan as the two carved out an 89-run stand for the fifth-wicket. Shaheen took two while Israrullah, Asif and Imran Khan Snr took a wicket apiece.

Brief scores:

Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 14 runs

Northern 181 for 7, 20 overs (Mohammad Nawaz 51, Shadab Khan 46, Umar Amin 27; Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-30, Israrullah 1-9) VS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 167 for 8, 20 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 58, Israrullah 25; Haris Rauf 3-31, Mohammad Nawaz 2-26)

Player of the match: Mohammad Nawaz.