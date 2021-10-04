Parkha shines in gold category of Hi-Tech Women’s Golf

LAHORE: The 3rd Hi-Tech Women’s Golf Tournament 2021 was a tussle for acclaim between golfers of expertise and eagerness for laurels. Contested over 18 holes at the Royal Palm Golf Course here, this event attracted women from all golf clubs of Lahore and invitees from outstation clubs. The illustrious ones being Bilquees Habib and Naveela Faheem (PAF), Rafaqat Abjad (Rawalpindi), Tehmina Rashid (Islamabad ) and Mrs Yasmin Mubarik who dominated the women’s game in the decades of eighties and nineties. At the end of the 18 holes head to head race, the pace setter in the gold category was Parkha Ijaz, while the significant one in silver segment was seasoned Shahzadi Gulfam and the bronze category topper was Munnaza Shaheen. Parkha won the first gross among participants falling in handicap category 0-15, Shahazadi picked up first gross out of competitors whose handicap was in the range 16-24 and the bronze section gross winner was Munazza.

And in the overall championship race, the remarkable one turned out to be Parkha who once again was a distinctive one because of her mastery in hitting long drives and accuracy oriented shot making from the fairways. As for the other participants, it was a useful experience competing in this stroke play format in the company of impregnable and daunting ones and matching skills with them. The very young ones like Momina Tarrar, Bushra Fatima, Laiba Ali Shah and Mahnoor Syed were grateful to tournament director Minna Zainab for providing them an opportunity to compete in this experience yielding event.