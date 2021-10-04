Punjab decides to set up ‘smart universities’

A high level meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar which reviewed the matters related to the Higher Education department. The Chief Minister was briefed about the progress on setting up of 15 new universities in the province. During the meeting the public-private partnership and joint venture in establishing new universities in Punjab were also discussed. The meeting also decided to introduce the concept of Smart University in the province besides giving principle approval to make further recruitment of College Teacher Interns (CTIs) across the province.

Usman Buzdar directed to complete the process for filling up the vacant posts of college principals as soon as possible and said that merit should be ensured in the appointment of controllers and secretaries of education boards. He said that a university in every district would provide better opportunities for higher education to the students especially the female students adding that establishment of Indus University in Rajanpur will fulfil the long standing demand of the people of the area. Universities will also be established in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Attock, Gujranwala and other districts. University of Taunsa and Women University in DG Khan will remove the sense of deprivation among the people of the area.

The Chief Minister was further informed that 197 higher education projects would be completed at a sum of Rs. 15 billion across the province. The process of transfer of land for 21 new colleges out of 88 has been completed. The meeting was attended by Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Principal Secretary to CM, Chairman P&D, Secretary Higher Education and other concerned officers.

The Buzdar government has taken another important step for the promotion of tourism in the province. The Discovery and preservation of thousands years old archaeological and historical sites in Punjab are being carried out. According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab University Archaeology Team Khushab has arrived and started work in the outskirts of tehsil Nowshera. As a result of archaeologists successful expedition, thousands years old authentic artefacts have been discovered from Talajah Fort in Soon Valley. Usman Buzdar said that the discovery of archaeological and historical sites, artefacts and developing tourist points will emerge Punjab a tourism hub. The discovery of archaeology will arise interest to foreign tourists and researchers. The local economy will be boosted by promoting tourism in the province, said Usman Buzdar.

Chairman Department of Archaeology Dr Muhammad Hameed said that according to local traditions, Talajah Fort was built 5,000 years ago but according to preliminary research it is about two thousand years old. The architecture of the houses and the artefacts discovered in Talajah fort gave the traces that the Muslim population was settled there. It is a presumption that archaeological and historical sites before the Muslim era in South Asia can also be discovered from Talajah fort. He further stated that according to local tradition, Muslims lived in the fort before the arrival of Jalaluddin Khawarizmi the ruler of Central Asia. The authentic statement can be possible after excavation and research of the residential block and rest of the city located at 22-acre of land in Talajah fort. He said that the discovery of Talajah fort can reveal many facts for the archaeologists besides promoting tourism. The archaeologists further disclosed that the research team has also discovered engraved manuscript on the stone of Mehmood Ghaznavi era during an excavation in Nandana fort.