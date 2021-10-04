24,637 motorcyclists fined during last three weeks

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 24,637 motorcyclists during last three weeks over major violations on roads and also impounded 908 bikes at various police stations. Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has constituted special squads to check major violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. During this campaign, 24,637 motorcyclists were issued fine tickets during last one week amounting Rs. 3,38,000 million over various violations. A total of 20,059 motorcyclists were fined for not using helmets during ride on bikes. Moreover, 398 motorcyclists were fined over lane violation, 410 for not having number plates, 489 for violating one-way, 1082 over risky driving and 50 for involvement in one-wheeling. As many as 908 bikes were also impounded at various police stations. Police spokesman said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various teams headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.













