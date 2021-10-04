CPNE cautions govt against removing papers from media list

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has expressed serious concern at reports of the government’s intention to remove some newspapers from the media list and warned of protests if such a decision is taken.

The standing committee of CPNE met via video link on Friday. The meeting was presided over by Acting President CPNE Kazam Khan and attended by members from all over the country.

During the meeting matters related to PMDA (Pakistan Media Development Authority), the establishment of a stakeholders committee, government-press relations, and payment of dues were discussed.

CPNE expressed concern over the unfair distribution of government advertisements among provinces and delay in payment of dues against issued advertisements. It also demanded immediate payment to newspapers of Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, and Peshawar.

It is said in the meeting that sidelining authentic newspapers was equal to the economic murder of journalists and media employees.

The Council endorsed the legislation related to social media and the establishment of a combined committee of government and stakeholders related to PMDA.

The council also showed solidarity and assured cooperation on every forum to senior member Munazzah Sehgal over harassment by fake cases against her and considered it a human rights violation.