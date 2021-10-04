Talking about COVID

Pakistan’s declining trend of Covid-related deaths should be greeted with optimism–albeit, cautious. With cases plateauing to almost 28 per cent of the peak and vaccinations gathering momentum (27 per cent has had at least one dose administered), one might wonder whether we are finally inching towards the end of this dark and dreary tunnel. However, as emphatic groups upon groups of pilgrims return from the annual pilgrimage, let’s just put a hold on the fireworks.

The National Command and Operation Centre is spot-on in treating those heading back with extra caution. Placed in Category C on the coronavirus infections’ list, those having come in contact with the coronavirus hotspot must be at a greater risk of transmission. Indian health officials have already marked the Hindu pilgrimage of Kumb Mela as the superspreader that likely fuelled the deadly surge earlier this year. While Baghdad tried its utmost best to uphold safety precautions in hosting the pilgrimage before opening doors to overseas travellers, divine providence always finds a corner to reign supreme. Stories about unmasked pilgrims throwing caution to the wind in the name of religious fervour are all over the news. This is not to make light of anyone’s beliefs but Pakistan has already had its Wuhan moment last year. Call it a lackadaisical response to a fast-spiralling crisis or the fatalistic manifestation of simply not having the means, Islamabad’s poor handling of pilgrims returning from Iran had cost Pakistan dearly. The still-brewing administrative fallout of Sindh, intervention of the all-powerful military and an unovercomeable burden on the country’s feeble healthcare are just some of the dire ramifications. Such catastrophic were our affairs that even the longevity of the sitting government had become fodder for gossip in drawing rooms all over.

Battling a virus that keeps attacking us in newer, more lethal forms is no ordinary feat. And such extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Living with Covid-19 is a new reality. No qualms about that. Ergo, instead of giving in to the whims of those who prioritise fanning discord flames over national security, Pakistan needs to step up its quarantine facilities. In the past, dubious directives allegedly given by Special Assistant to PM (Overseas Pakistanis) Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari) with regard to clearing pilgrims were said to have spelt the medical catastrophe. Such irresponsible innuendos need to be bid farewell to. Then again, it would be overwhelmingly hard to convince people to stay in special camps after hundreds cried of being stuck in squalid conditions last year. Efforts to contain the virus can only work if the government provides humane conditions in these quarters. Before expecting the returnees to co-operate, the NCOC needs to put its own house to order.

The coronavirus saga is far from over. But just to prevent the ship from hitting rock-bottom, we need to gain grounds whenever there are signs of another outbreak. For a society hell-bent on living in denial and disbelief, we’ve been quite fortunate. But disregarding the public health catastrophe can only work so far! *