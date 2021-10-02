Socio-economic projects under CPEC vital for region: GPA chief

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Naseer Khan Kashani has said that Pakistan has benefited a lot from the energy and transport infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Kashani said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Gwadar Technical and Vocational Institute, which has been constructed with the financial assistance of China, reported Xinhua on Saturday.

The chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority said the socio-economic projects under the CPEC are also very important for the South Asian region. He expressed his gratitude to China for the grant of the project and to the Chinese engineers and workers who completed this institute ahead of schedule despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a video message, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said the completion of the institute marks a great milestone of CPEC, and is also a long-expected event for the Gwadar people.

“During its construction, the project provided more than 1,000 jobs to local people. After completion, it can accommodate 360 trainees at one time, and provide training opportunities for at least 1,000 people every year,” said Nong, adding that the institute will serve as an “incubator” for high-quality and skilled workers for Gwadar and Balochistan after functioning.