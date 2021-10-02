7 million doses of COVID vaccine arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Seven million more doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Pakistan. This will help the country to scale up vaccination against the viral disease.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) through its official Twitter handle said three million doses of SinoVac have arrived. Also, three million doses of Sinopharm and one million doses of Sputnik have arrived. The doses arrived in Islamabad between Sept 30 and Oct 2.

Earlier, Asad Umar also said that NCOC has vaccinated more than 60 million citizens with one dose of vaccine.

“More than 60 million people have received at least one jab of vaccine. God willing, the tally of fully vaccinated will exceed 30 million today,” the planning and development minister tweeted.

He expressed the hope that we will achieve the target of vaccinating 70 million people by end of December. He also said that the people should get a vaccine shot at the earliest.