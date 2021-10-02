Intermittent rainfall lashes Lahore

LAHORE: Intermittent rainfall spells lashed various areas of Lahore with gusty winds.

Farrukhabad area recorded maximum rainfall at 96mm. The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said in a statement.

Moreover, Laxmi Chowk reported 81mm rainfall, 79mm at Tajpura, 75mm rainfall at Lahore Airport, and 49mm at Upper Mall. Whereas, Pani Wala Talab recorded 69mm rainfall, the WASA chief further said.

Rainwater on the roads impeded vehicular traffic. The rainwater has flooded Timber Market, Circular Road and at GC Cut Ichhra. The CTO Lahore has directed the DSPs to remain in contact with the WASA authorities to drain out water pools on the city’s roads.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall with thunderstorms in upper and central Punjab Also in Lower Sindh, Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region in its weather report.

The met office in an alert earlier said that a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall will take place in Gwadar, and Lasbela. And also in Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Panjgur districts of Balochistan until October 03. The thunderstorms will happen under the influence of the Arabian Sea cyclone Shaheen.

Rain and isolated thunderstorms will take place in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Dadu districts of the Sindh province.