Pak-China Institute officially inaugurated in Gwadar

Pak-China Institute was officially inaugurated in Gwadar on Friday with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong addressing the opening ceremony via video link. On this occasion, the Chinese ambassador said this institute was a sign of 70 years of Pak-China friendship. He said the project had been developed at a cost of Rs10 million in the shortest period of 20 months. He said the Pak-China Institute and vocational institute had state-of-the-art equipment and machinery to impart the best technical education and skills to the youth of Balochistan including Gwadar. He said the students of Pak-China Institute would be given not only free accommodation but also scholarships. Speaking on the occasion, China Overseas Port Holding Company Chairman Zhang Baozhong said it was an excellent institution not only for Gwadar but for the entire region which would play a significant role in the technical development of the region. He said the purpose of the institute was to play an important role in securing decent employment by imparting vocational training to the talented youth of the region. He said technical institutes played an important role in industrial development and the trained youth had golden opportunities to get employment in Gwadar Port and other CPEC projects.













