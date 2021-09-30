NUMS Entry Test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

RAWALPINDI: National University of Medical Sciences(NUMS) will hold its National Entry Test(NET) across Pakistan and for the first time in Saudi Arabia, for admission in MBBS/BDS in its 13 medical and 05 Dental constituent and affiliated colleges, said the university Registrar Brig Muhammed Azhar(Retd) here on Thursday.

The Entry Test for MBBS/BDS Session 2021 will begin at all Examination Centers, set up at 19 different cities in the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK), Islamabad, and Riyadh on Sunday, Oct.3, simultaneously. It is mandatory for all the successful candidates, to pass the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), with minimum 65 percent marks which has been conducted, separately by Pakistan Medical Commission(PMC), he said.

Over 76000 candidates hailing from different parts of the country, AJK, Islamabad, and Middle East region will be sitting the test at their respective Exam Centers to compete for 1775(one thousand seven hundred and seventy-five) seats. Of all the contesting candidates, 48,183 girls and 28,164 boys have applied for admissions. NUMS had successfully conducted the entry test for its constituent and affiliated medical colleges last year which had won the confidence of the students, as over forty percent more students have applied for admission as compared to the previous year.

The result of NUMS Entry Test is expected to be announced within two weeks, the Registrar said. Meanwhile, NUMS has made elaborate arrangements and have trained its staff to conduct the Entry Test for MBBS/BDS in a transparent manner. All the candidates have been advised to reach their centers two hours before the commencement of the test along with the required documents.