PM Imran Khan initiates upgradation works of 80-km Jhal Jaho road

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over the inauguration of rehabilitation and upgradation of Jhal Jaho Bela Road in which he is scheduled to address shortly, Daily Times reported.

The 80-kilometre road in the Awaran district of Balochistan is a project of the Balochistan government to be completed by the National Highway Authority. The two-lane road project is believed to be completed within three years starting now. It comes at a cost of over Rs11 billion.

The project will intensify the socio-economic condition of the region. The communication ministry managing the project says industrial, trade, agriculture, tourism and cultural activities in the province will see a rise after the completion.

On the other hand, this will also generate three thousand job opportunities for the local people, the ministry said. Jhal Jaho Bela road is considered to be of immense importance to further the trade prospects with Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asain States.