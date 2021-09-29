LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

Three main office-bearers — Mian Nauman Kabir, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Haris Attiq have been elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and vice president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for the year 2021-22.

Members of the election commission scrutinized the nomination papers and found them complete and correct, an LCCI spokesman told the media here on Tuesday.

He said that a formal announcement would be made at the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for Sept 30, while the new office-bearers would assume the charge on Oct 1, 2021.

All executive committee members have already been elected unopposed this year.