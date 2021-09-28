Weather: Extremely heavy rains expected in Karachi

The Madhya Pradesh monsoon system is expanding swiftly to the northwest. From Oman or Balochistan, this intense monsoon system will join the Arabian Sea through Gujarat on September 29.

Deep Depressions and Tropical Storms can become even more powerful when they approach the Arabian Sea.

From September 28 to October 2, this powerful monsoon system is projected to provide heavy rains to most of Sindh.

Prediction for Karachi specifically:

From September 28 to October 2, coastal Sindh, particularly Karachi, Thatta, Jati, and Kati Bandar, can expect heavy rainfall. When the monsoon system passes close to coastal Sindh in October, the intensity of the rain and the speed of the winds will be at their peak.

As of now, coastal Sindh, including Karachi, may have 50-80 millimetres of rain during this time period, with some spots receiving well over 100 millimetres of rain. According to how close the system approaches, rain and wind amounts and speeds will vary. More rain is likely if the system passes close by.