Usman Mirza and others indicted for torturing a couple in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court on Tuesday indicted Usman Mirza and six other co-accused in harassment case. The culprits harassed and tortured a couple in Islamabad’s Golra Sharif.

Judge Ata Rabbani in today’s hearing indicted Usman Mirza. Along with Rehan, Umar Bilal, Muhib Bangash, Farhan Shaheen, Hafiz Attaur Rehman and Idress Qayum Butt in the case.

The accused refused to admit the charges leveled against them. The court has sought witnesses in the case for the trial.

Earlier, Islamabad police also conducted an identification parade of three suspects who had appeared in the video of the couple. Usman Mirza gang members tortured and blackmailed the couple.

Police held the identification parade of three suspects. Also included two who were filming the video and one more who was guarding the apartment’s door.

Sources told that Adiala Jail summoned the affected couple to identify the suspects. Sources added that statement regarding the identification parade of the suspects was also made a part of the case challan.

It is also pertinent to mention here that Usman Mirza tortured and sexually harassed a couple at an apartment. His other accomplices filmed the torture and also shared the video online. It caused an uproar that led to the arrest of the prime suspect and others.