Traders request govt to extend deadline for filing tax returns to Jan 31

President Traders Alliance Federation and Executive member Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ghulam Bilal Javid on Monday requested the government to extend the last date for filing income tax returns up to January 31, 2022, as many taxpayers were not been able to file returns on time due to the pandemic.

“We request Prime Minister Imran Khan that the entire nation including taxpayers had been hit hard by the first second and third wave of Covid-19 and now the fourth wave has gripped the masses, which is a serious threat to the life of everyone,” said Bilal in a statement issued here.

He requested that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) be directed to extend the last date for filing income tax returns up to January 31, 2022, which would be widely appreciated by the business community, he added.