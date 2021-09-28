TikTok becomes home to a billion monthly users

TikTok, the global platform for creating and sharing short-form videos, has reached a global milestone by building a TikTok community of 1 billion people who now come to TikTok every month to be entertained as they learn, laugh, or discover something new. “At TikTok, our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. Today, we’re celebrating that mission and our global TikTok community that has reached 1 billion people worldwide. We’re honored to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses and creators who transform into our favorite stars,” said the TikTok announcement. TikTok has become a beloved part of life for people around the world because of the creativity and authenticity of our creators. The announcement further added that TikTok’s global community is remarkable in its ability to reach millions of people across generations. From music, food, beauty and fashion to art, causes and everything in between, culture truly starts on TikTok.













