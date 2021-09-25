India’s stubbornness is the hurdle

It’s no surprise that headlines about the UN General Assembly session are dominated by Pakistan and India trading angry accusations as PM Imran Khan’s address prompted a very undiplomatic and loaded response from an Indian diplomat. Such things are not uncommon at all, regrettably, but now there is a very recognisable pattern to them. The Pakistani side, especially PM Khan, presents data to back all concerns and the Indians make hollow accusations and fall all over themselves. Pakistan has also always made the very sensible gesture of inviting international observers as well as leaders to its side of the Line of Control (LoC) to see things for themselves; and dared India to do the same.

The problem is that whenever Kashmir, or other contentious disputes between Pakistan and India, comes under the spotlight India quickly snaps out the same old statement that these are bilateral matters and no outside interference would be allowed. That would be fine, but Delhi also does not indulge in any meaningful bilateral exchanges with Islamabad, and thus ensure endless status quo. PM Khan is doing the right thing given the circumstances; and that is to present on-ground reality at all important forums and not let anybody brush India’s blatantly anti-Muslim policies under the carpet anymore.

But now that this circus has gone on too long, and Delhi confident of getting away with dissolving Kashmir’s special status and also its controversial citizenship laws, perhaps it is finally time for the international community to take a closer look at this issue. India has been lucky enough to find fresh leverage with Washington, which is desperate to contain China, and seems sure to buy more time. But the Biden administration has had this region on its radar since day one. Maybe this fresh debate at the UN will lead to more discussions in important capitals. There’s always the compulsion to look the other way because of India’s irresistible market pull, but when voters across the world see their leaders cozying up to an extremist administration there will surely be some pull back.

This matter has dragged on for more than seven decades only because of India’s stubbornness. By sabotaging all prospects of negotiations, whether bilateral or third-party, it is Delhi that is keeping confrontation as the only option. Countries with the power and influence to check this are also therefore complicit in India’s oppression against Muslims and its policy of death and destruction in Kashmir. Ultimately they will have to come down hard on India. How much time they waste before doing it is up to them. *