Population time bomb

The Imran Khan administration deserves credit for raising issues like the country’s unhealthy population growth rate, stunted children, malnutrition, etc, at the highest level. Addressing the Kissan Card distribution ceremony in Dera Ismael Khan the other day, Prime Minister Imran Khan once again warned of widespread hunger, even famine, if crop production in the country did not match its population growth; which it doesn’t at the moment and will not unless pretty drastic measures are taken.

Now, just to keep our population fed and healthy, we have to import a lot more food than we would have had to if its growth rate weren’t so high. And we also have to imprint a lot more fuel, medicines, and other things just to meet our needs. That runs into a lot of extra expenditure, of course, and bloats our current account deficit to unaffordable levels, especially in the current economic environment. In times of turmoil, like the ongoing bout with the pandemic when the economy is forced to shut down occasionally, the high population number puts a lot of additional burden on the exchequer when the government must sprinkle subsidies and stimulus packages over the lowest earning groups just to keep them fed and healthy.

It’s already pretty shameful, and downright unforgivable, that we have come from an agri-surplus country to one which has to import a bulk of its food. And since the population has been growing at an out-of-control rate all this time, the problem becomes that much more magnified. The government’s focus on this area, therefore, is appreciated. And it also explains why the ruling party has made agriculture such a priority for this fiscal year’s budget. Improving productivity by embracing mechanisation, latest technology and modern seeds will make us produce more for our own consumption and give the trade balance some breathing space. At the same time, the government will also have to initiate a vigorous campaign that will make people realise the extremely urgent necessity of reducing our population growth rate. Dense population also means more poverty, so there’s a lot to gain from such policies. But unless both these things are done in tandem, the results will disappoint. *