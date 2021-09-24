PM Imran Khan to virtually address 76th UN General Assembly session today

ISLAMABAD: On Friday (today), Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), especially to highlight Pakistan’s opinion on different international issues, Daily Times reported.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan in his previous addresses at UNGA reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to play the leadership role in addressing climate change & called on world leaders for the urgent need of raising ambition for climate action,” PMO.

Qureshi meets Blinken to discuss Afghanistan, bilateral issues

Earlier on Thursday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the developing situation in Afghanistan and Islamabad’s relation with Washington.

During the meeting, Shah Mahmood reiterated Pakistan’s desire for a balanced relationship with the United States that was anchored in trade, investment, energy and regional connectivity. FM Qureshi also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating efforts for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He stressed that only a stable and broad-based government in Afghanistan, which reflects its diversity and preserves the gains made by the country since 2001, would be able to ensure that Afghan territory is never exploited by transnational terrorist groups ever again.

Noting that a new political reality had emerged in Afghanistan, the foreign minister said while the Taliban should be held to their commitments, the international community has a moral obligation to help the Afghan people deal with the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He hoped that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and underscored the importance of resolving the Kashmir dispute for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Secretary Blinken praised Pakistan’s support for the evacuation of U.S citizens and other nationals from Afghanistan, and its continued efforts for peace in the region, according to the press release.