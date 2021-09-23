PM arrives in DI Khan

DI KHAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here Thursday on a day-long visit to distribute Kisan Cards among farmers and agriculture growers of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

In the first phase, two lac farmers and agriculture growers out of 0.5 million registered farmers in KP are being provided with Kisan cards in the province under this landmark program. These cards could be used for cash withdrawal at all ATMs in the country, officials in KP Agriculture and Livestock Department told. The beneficiaries would get facilities including improvement of farmers’ database and subsidy on machinery and other agriculture goods under Phase-I.

In Phase-II, interest-free and low-markup loans, crops’ insurance and financial assistance in case of natural calamities would be provided to all registered farmers and agriculture growers. Moreover, Rs1048.38 million subsidy would be provided to farmers during the financial year 2021-22 for the promotion of the agriculture sector in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Prime Minister would also inaugurate Gomal Agriculture University’s building and Command Area of the Gomal Zam Dam besides Pakistan Agriculture Research Centre (PARC) Arid Research Stations during his visit.