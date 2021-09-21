Former SAPM Yousaf Baig Mirza discusses PMDA with PM

Former special assistant to PM (SAPM) Yousaf Baig Mirza has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on matters related to media as well as the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

Last week, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said the government’s proposals on the PMDA will be amended if they are not accepted.

The minister-while speaking at a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting headed by Senator Faisal Javed-said that whatever has been laid out so far are just proposals.

Chaudhry said that they have followed a foreign framework in formulating the proposed law and asked all parties to give their opinion.

It merits mentioning here that the media and journalists’ associations have rejected the proposed PMDA, terming it contrary to freedom of journalism and freedom of expression.

They say that the purpose behind forming the PMDA is to bring all the media departments under the state’s control.