PM Imran will meet Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to meet the national T20 World Cup squad on Wednesday (tomorrow) to boost the confidence of the players after the New Zealand team cancelled their tour at the last minute concerning the security issues.

According to sources, the arrangements have been finalized for the meeting between the premier and Pakistan’s T20 squad. It is expected that Imran Khan will give motivation and tips to the players during the meeting.

On the other hand, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and other senior officials of the board will also attend the meeting.

Pakistan to take legal action against England, NZC

Earlier today, Fawad Chauhdry, the Information Minister, said that Pakistan will ask legal experts to take action against the England and New Zealand cricket boards after they called off tours which cost millions of rupees to the Pakistan Television (PTV).

In a tweet, he said that we would pick lawyer’s brains for taking legal action against the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

The minister further blamed the international lobby for conspiring against Pakistan. He warned them that Pakistan would never surrender to these conspiracies.