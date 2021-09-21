Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Lahore

While talking to the press conference today in Lahore, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that there is no N, M and Sheen in the party but all are together while Maryam Nawaz is the future and Shahbaz and Hamza are the leaders.

“Maryam Nawaz has delivered in the past, and she is the future of the party. Maryam Nawaz has put forward the narrative of the party in a difficult time,” he said. Rana Sanaullah said, “People have different opinions in all political parties and sometimes they don’t choose the right words.”

He declared that PML-N is the largest party in the country and despite the worst tactics adopted by the then administration, it won polls from Punjab in the 2018 general elections. He predicted that the next general elections could take place at any time.

Rana Sanaullah said that Meem and Sheen (Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif) were present at the same table at the party meeting and it should be enough to shut all rumors mills. Furthermore, he stated that a notice has been served on Javed Latif by the party and with the consent of party higher-ups. The PML-N leader alleged that the ruling government was a puppet government imposed by the establishment.