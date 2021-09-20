Mobile Services to remain suspended on the Chehlum processions: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that it has been decided to suspend mobile services on Chehlum processions concerning the security measures to avoid any unwanted incident.

While addressing a press conference, the minister said that to protect the processions, the Pakistan Army and Rangers troops will be employed for security.

On the Afghanistan situation, the minister said Pakistan helped evacuate 16,000 people, including diplomats and representatives of the IMF and the World Bank from the war-torn country after the Taliban seized the power.

He further maintained that the government hopes for quick and safe return of three million refugees residing in Pakistan to their homeland after peace and stability are ensured there, he added.