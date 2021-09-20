LHC full bench hearing Musharraf, Zardari cases dissolved

LAHORE: A bench of Lahore High Court (LHC), constituted to hear pending cases against former presidents Pervez Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari and ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani, was dissolved without proceedings, Daily Times has learnt.

Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad, a member of the bench, did not hear the case due to personal reasons, which was resulting in dissolution of the full bench. The full bench, which was headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and comprised of Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad and Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, had to hear 10 year old petitions against two former heads of state and a head of government from September 20 (today).

The petitioners of the case, Shahid Naseem Gondal, Rana Ilmuddin Ghazi and Allah Bux Gondal advocates have now been deceased. Rana Ilmuddin Ghazi Advocate had filed petitions against former president Pervez Musharraf’s proclamation of emergency in November 2007 and against another former head of the state Asif Ali Zardari’s holding the president’s office as well as top party office at the same time.

Petitioners Shahid Naseem Gondal and Allah Bux Gondal advocates had filed petitions seeking disqualification of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.