TMUC holds graduation ceremony for transnational education

The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC, Islamabad and Rawalpindi Campuses organised the annual Graduation Ceremony for the students of University of London International degree programmes, University of Hertfordshire graduates, University for the Creative Arts graduates, Higher National HN diplomas and NCC foundation programmes for TMUC H-11/4 Islamabad and TMUC Bahria Springs Phase 7, Rawalpindi campuses, says a press release.

The mega ceremony was held at the open lawns of Future World School Gulberg Greens Islamabad, and was an effort to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work of graduating students who had recently completed their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, diplomas and awards in law, economics, business, management, finance, fashion textiles, creative media, film and digital arts, hospitality management, accounting and finance and social sciences.

Muhammad Raza Chohan Advisor Academics and Accreditation Higher Education Commission (HEC) was the chief guest.

Hundreds of Parents and families of the graduating students, eminent figures from media, intelligentsia, academia, research, business and industry were also amongst the distinguished guests at the ceremony.

Dr Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC Group in his welcome speech, congratulated the proud parents of the graduating batch while applauding the efforts of the TMUC management, staff and faculty associated with the degree and diploma programmes provision.

Six of the outstanding graduates, Fatima Shahid, Hassan Shah, Saif-ul-Islam, Vaneeza Adil, Maheen Furkan and Ramz Fatima also spoke at the occasion, sharing their extraordinary personal experiences and journey in pursuing an international qualification in Pakistan and the world-class academic, campus life, industry placements and extracurricular activities offered at TMUC Campuses.

Chief Guest Muhammad Raza Chohan, while addressing the audience, congratulated the TMUC Leadership for offering a wonderful transnational study opportunity to its students in the form of international and foreign degree programs and qualifications. Adding on, he said, “Education is a key to success”. He congratulated Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq on receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Education degree from the University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom and thanked him for brining transnational international education to Pakistan. Sharing his views on the occasion, he also stressed upon the need for international graduates to form linkages with the international university fraternity to find a foothold in the global arena.

At the end of the graduation ceremony the honourable guests and TMUC Dean of Academics Ms. Kholah Malik awarded the graduating batch with certificates of appreciation for their exemplary academic achievements. Special awards were given to students showing notable performance in beyond the classrooms and community engagement initiatives followed by cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the conferment of the honorary degree of Doctor of Education to the CEO Mr. Faisal Mushtaq.

Over a thousand successful graduates is the highest graduating cohort for transnational education in Pakistan. The ceremony reflected on the pride TMUC takes in its staff, faculty, families, students and its enduring commitment to develop the right set of skills, attitudes, knowledge and values within the graduating millennials, so that they can confidently meet the global challenges of the 21st century and be ready for the future.