Top Muslim scholars vow cooperation with Taliban govt

Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Sher M Abbas and his delegation met with the head of the International Union of Religious Scholars (IURS) Dr Ahmad Raisoni at his office on Saturday, the Taliban spokesman said on Twitter.

Suhail Shaheen said that General Secretary IURS Dr Ali Qara Daghi and other members of the organisation was part of the visiting delegation. Deputy foreign minister thanked the delegation for their message of congratulation, saying it meant recognition of IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) on the part of the religious scholars and people of the Islamic world, he added.

Similarly, Shaheen said, Dr Raisoni pledged comprehensive cooperation with the IEA and the people of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan was already facing chronic poverty and drought but the situation has deteriorated since the Taliban took over last month with the disruption of aid.