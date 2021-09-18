Italian trekkers and mountaineers explore mountain passes in Swat

A group of national and international mountaineers explored three different and difficult mountain itineraries of about 5000 meters high for international treks and expeditions.

The group including eleven Italian professional trekkers and mountaineers explored the mountain passes during the first week in September in the upper valleys of district Swat to accomplish a further step of the “Swat Project”, carried on by the Mountain Wilderness International together with International Association for Mediterranean and Oriental Studies (ISMEO).

“Despite the recrudescence of the pandemic, due to the Delta/Indian mutation of Coronavirus, a group of eleven Italian mountain lovers, accompanied by some excellent Pakistani mountaineers, came to the upper valleys of Swat to accomplish another step of the “Swat Project,” said Professor Carlo Alberto Pinelli, leader of the group who is a veteran mountaineer and a recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz from the Government of Pakistan.

He said that the first goal of the Swat project was to establish an accurate survey and description of all possible trekking and mountaineering itineraries of the fascinating mountains, in view of the establishing a practical guidebook about the outdoor activities in such a beautiful part of Pakistan.