Pakistan, China to boost co-op through investment counsellors

Pakistan will further boost Pak-China cooperation through newly appointed investment counsellors, said Pakistan Ambassador Moin ul Haque.

According to Gwadar Pro, eight newly appointed Investment Counsellors have been approved by the Board of Investment (BOI). It will help Pakistan and China moving ahead to forge close practical cooperation in trade and investments sector. “I believe the investment counsellors will play an important role in further facilitating Pak-China trade and investment,” said Moin ul Haque at the investment counsellor awarding ceremony held in Beijing at the Pakistan embassy.