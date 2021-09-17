Former No. 1 Simona Halep gets married in Romania

CONSTANTA: Former World No. 1 Simona Halep has suspended the WTA schedule. She married her boyfriend Tony Ilk in her hometown of Constanta, Romania. Halep posted a photo on social media to show the party following the ceremony. Her coach Darren Cahill sent a good wish from afar. “Today’s official signature of Simo and Toni’s marriage in Romania,” he wrote. “Congratulations and a big hug for both of you. A great couple.” Halep, who turns 30 later this month, confirmed in a recent interview with Romanian television that she was married. “It’s a beautiful event,” Halep told reporters when he got home. “I’m emotional. These are different emotions than winning a Grand Slam, it’s a personal part, tennis remains tennis. This is a very important step and what it’s happening I’m glad.” This month was a good month for Halep. After missing in May due to a leg injury in Rome, she missed the chance to compete in the French Open, Wimbledon (the two Grand Slams she won) and the Tokyo Olympics. However, she returned to play in August, advanced to Round 16 at the US Open and fell to Elina Svitolina.













