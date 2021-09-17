Punjab Govt decides to regulate all private schools

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to establish a regulatory body for all private schools across the province, as per an announcement by the Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas.

Punjab Minister for School Education, Dr. Murad Raas, said that the single controlling authority would regulate private schools’ fees and other matters. Raas said the provincial government is all set to set up an Insaf Academy which will impart free online lectures, quizzes by best teachers for students who cannot afford private tuitions.

He said, at least 8,500 schools in Punjab have been upgraded to the elementary level. Almost 70% of children used to quit schools after studying in fifth class as there were no elementary schools nearby. The up-gradation of schools to the elementary level helped the government bring 107,000 children back to schools within three weeks, he added.