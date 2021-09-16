Court adjourns case hearings against Shahbaz Sharif’s family till Oct 1

On Thursday (today), an accountability court (AC) in Lahore extended the hearing of cases of Ashiana Housing Scheme, money laundering and Ramzan Sugar Mills scam until October 1. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz appeared in the court.

Similarly, 12 accused in the Ashiana Housing Scheme reference were marked present. The court also summoned Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif, at the next hearing. Earlier, Lahore court had granted extension in the interim bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz against the money laundering and sugar scam cases. Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court in the case hearing on September 4, the hearing was headed by duty judge Aslam Gondal who extended their temporary bails until September 25.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif earlier stated that the allegation of corruption and money laundering could not be applied to him as he was neither a partner nor a director in the case related to Ramzan Sugar Mills.“I didn’t give any subsidy to the sugar mills during my tenure as the chief minister and appeared scores of times for the inquiry”, PML-N leader said.