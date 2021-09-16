Sindh MPA’s delegation visit PSCA Lahore, admired the efforts

LAHORE: On Thursday a delegation of Sindh MPAs visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters.

The delegation included Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Munawar Wassan, Saeed Afridi, Dr. Rafiq, Adeeba Hassan, Jamal Siddiqui, Riaz Haider, Adeel Shehzad, Basit Siddiqui, Naseem Rajpar, Abbas Jeffery, and others. The Chief Operating Officer of the authority briefed the members about the functioning of the institution.

The delegation also visited ‘Pukar 15’, Media Centre, the Evidence Collection Centre and said such institutions are needed across the country. The members expressed their interest in the Women Safety App launched by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Nov 2020 and also admired the efforts of the authority for the protection of women.